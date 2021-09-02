u-blox AG: u-blox Launches u-Center 2, The Next Generation of the Popular GPS Evaluation Software

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

u-blox AG: u-blox Launches u-Center 2, The Next Generation of the Popular GPS Evaluation Software

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

The highly intuitive GNSS receiver evaluation software offers advanced features to explore leading u-blox positioning technologies.

THALWILl, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN)(OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the launch of its new global navigation satellite system (GNSS) evaluation software, u-center 2 . The software, which runs on Microsoft Windows, offers anyone working with tenth-generation u-blox GNSS technology a highly intuitive interface to configure GNSS products, evaluate their performance, improve the quality of their software, and experience the performance boost achieved using GNSS-related services.

u-center 2 is the successor to the u-blox u-center GNSS evaluation software, which over its almost two decades of development has become the de facto industry standard for design engineers developing applications using GNSS receivers. Fully compatible with the latest u-blox M10 GNSS technology , u-center 2 is designed from scratch to offer improved overall performance, as well as feature additions that simplify the configuration, evaluation, and software development of GNSS-based solutions.

u-center 2 provides personalized workspaces with adaptive window elements offering a choice of views to observe static and dynamic behavior of the connected GNSS receiver. The built-in log player, which accepts log files from the previous version of the software, features easy message- and time-based navigation and lets users set the playback speed, making the development of end products more efficient. Automatic updates ensure that the software always includes the latest features with minimal user effort.

Additionally, u-center simplifies the evaluation of the growing portfolio of GNSS-related location services. This includes AssistNow , through which GNSS receivers gain access to GNSS aiding data, enhancing startup performance, and saving power.

As of today, u-center 2 lets users evaluate u-blox M10 GNSS products. Its predecessor, u-center, will continue to be the go-to solution for GNSS solutions based on earlier technology platforms.

"We are confident that users will immediately recognize how easy u-center 2 makes it to set up and evaluate the latest generations of our GNSS chips and modules," says Bernd Heidtmann, Product Manager, Product Strategy for Standard Precision GNSS, u-blox. "With its fresh and minimalist user interface, the upcoming quick product configuration designed for key use cases, and optimized data logging, u-center 2 will raise the benchmark for GNSS evaluation tools in terms of performance and user experience."

u-center 2 is free for download at www.u-blox.com/en/product/u-center .

About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

u‑blox media contact:
Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
[email protected]

SOURCE: u-blox AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662500/u-blox-AG-u-blox-Launches-u-Center-2-The-Next-Generation-of-the-Popular-GPS-Evaluation-Software

img.ashx?id=662500

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment