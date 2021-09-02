SPI's Subsidiary RideZoomers Launches Zoomer 2 To The Market

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced starting this month its wholly owned RideZoomers, Inc. subsidiary, will be launching the Zoomer 2 mode electric scooter.

Our Zoomer 2 model builds off of our widely successful Zoomer model by introducing off road tires, front suspension for off-road and trail riding. The Zoomer 2 is built for handling all kinds of terrain in an uncompromised fashion, and Black/Black color is available for immediate delivery after the order.

We are leveraging our growing resources to completely revamp our customer service, product development, and inventory management practices, and are making a commitment to consistent, quality customer service and Zoomer availability.

About RideZoomers

RideZoomers, Inc., a premium, all electric, long range scooter provider, designed from the ground up with safety in mind, serves customers of nearly every shape and size with a variety of products. The Zoomer is built from the ground up to offer an exceptional riding experience with a 30mph top speed and over 30 miles of range for a charge. Zoomers also offer a wide range of accessories to fit the lifestyle needs of any customer, including front baskets, rear cargo racks, and golf bag carriers.

Zoomers arrive ready to ride for an excellent customer experience with very minimal setup, and have been designed for easy, cheap maintenance over the lifetime of ownership thanks to an isolated electric rear hub motor, high quality disc brakes, a 1,200W lithium ion battery and advanced charging technologies. Learn more at ridezoomers.com.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the Edisonfuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, and other EV products.

​SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:

IR Department

[email protected]

Dave Gentry

RedChipCompanies, Inc.

Phone:(407) 491-4498

[email protected]

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662393/SPIs-Subsidiary-RideZoomers-Launches-Zoomer-2-To-The-Market



