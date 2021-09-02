ASF Hosts Webinar Series to Offer Gym Owners a Fitness Business Technology Guide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ASF Hosts Webinar Series to Offer Gym Owners a Fitness Business Technology Guide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Four-part series guides business owners through insights and considerations as they determine technology needs to support fitness business goals

PR Newswire

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2021

DENVER, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASF Payment Solutions, a total gym management solution that is part of EverCommerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), is launching a four-part webinar series. "Making the Most of Your Fitness Tech Strategy" begins on Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. ET. The program is offered in partnership with fitness industry expert Bryan O'Rourke and Fitness Industry Technology Council (FIT-C).

ASF_Logo.jpg

It's more important than ever for fitness business owners to think strategically about why and how they deploy tech.

With many club management system integration options on the market, it can be challenging to determine needs, evaluate options, ask questions, and ensure owners are building a system that makes the most sense for the business. Different clubs use different sets of software depending on their needs. ASF's webinar series offers insights for making informed decisions about optimizing a technology stack for specific business goals.

Each hour-long session begins at 2 p.m. ET and focuses on key pillars of consideration to maximize a technology investment:

  • Mindset with special guest Jarrod Saracoo, COO, World Gym International, Sept. 14 - How business leaders see the world has a great bearing on adopting new technologies, changing business models, innovating, and competing effectively.
  • User Experience, Sept. 28 - From what you deliver in your gym, to what members experience online, and more; designing and defining what user experience your fitness business intends to deliver is key to success.
  • New Economics, Oct. 28 - Having a sustainable fitness business is essential to long-term competitiveness. Learn what performance indicators to measure and what are key indicators for success at your club.
  • Execution Engines, Nov. 9 - Explore how the execution engines of data collection, software platform and human capital impact business success.

The series is hosted by Bryan O'Rourke, experienced CEO, strategist, investor, board member, and advisor. His network of associates and partners have a track record of growing brands large and small in a wide range of industries. O'Rourke's current focus is on fitness and wellness businesses, and he serves as president FIT-C, a nonprofit driving innovation and collaboration in the fitness space.

"With technology becoming a bigger part of the fitness ecosystem, it is more important than ever for fitness business owners and operators to think strategically about what, why, and how they want to deploy tech," says O'Rourke. "I hope these webinars help professionals understand best practices and the best approach."

"Making the Most of Your Fitness Tech Strategy" is offered for gym owners and managers across the United States. Learn more at
https://pages.asfpaymentsolutions.com/fitnesstechstrategy/.

About ASF
ASF, an EverCommerce solution, provides software, payment processing and customer support to the fitness industry including gyms, health clubs and martial arts studios. Since 1973, ASF has given gym and fitness club owners the ability to generate more revenue through member engagement and stronger communities. Learn more at www.asfpaymentsolutions.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA94282&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asf-hosts-webinar-series-to-offer-gym-owners-a-fitness-business-technology-guide-301368028.html

SOURCE ASF

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA94282&Transmission_Id=202109020510PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA94282&DateId=20210902
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment