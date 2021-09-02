CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the Company plans to participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.



CareDx’s management will be participating in the 2021 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:20 p.m Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

CareDx’s management will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference with a presentation available on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m Eastern Time. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of CareDx’s website at: investors.caredxinc.com.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Ian Cooney

(415) 287-2300 x3550

[email protected]