Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for September 2021

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ Dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in September 2021:



Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference, September 9, 2021: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference, September 14, 2021: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will participate in a fireside chat at 11:45 a.m. ET and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

BTIG Virtual Inaugural Cannabis Conference, September 29, 2021: Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 16 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 114 retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 3,000 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andy Grossman Grace Bondy EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations Corporate Communications [email protected] [email protected] 310-622-8257 517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries

