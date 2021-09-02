Tritium and Electric Era Collaborate on Energy Storage System for Electric Vehicle Chargers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tritium and Electric Era Collaborate on Energy Storage System for Electric Vehicle Chargers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

As the U.S. Congress prepares to pass an infrastructure bill allocating $7.5 billion to electric vehicle (EV) charging, Tritium and Electric+Era are partnering to deploy an energy storage system with direct current (DC) fast charging technology to provide an innovative way to deploy resilient charging infrastructure. Tritium has provided their RT175-S charger for integration with Electric Era’s PowerNode™ high-power stationary energy storage system to help site owners and operators achieve greater cost savings, more site resilience and accelerated build timelines.

“We are excited to work with Tritium because we believe equipping fast chargers with the best storage technologies will speed up the deployment of charging infrastructure, accelerate electric vehicle adoption, and ultimately reduce emissions,” said Quincy Lee, CEO of Electric Era. “Through our system we hope to incentivize more businesses to deploy electric vehicle chargers on their lots to help build a more robust infrastructure network.”

The Electric Era system prioritizes the use of stored energy within its battery management system to charge EVs, instead of defaulting to electricity solely from the grid. The system’s management platform uses a proprietary algorithm to monitor charging demand against the cost of grid and battery-stored energy, providing site owners and operators the opportunity to reduce power by 50 percent and operating costs by up to 30 percent through cost effective power delivery to EVs and a greater opportunity to leverage demand response events and peak shaving.

“By integrating Tritium DC charging solutions with innovations like Electric Era’s battery and management system, we can help increase uptime and help charging site owners increase their return on investment with higher energy output and lightning fast charging times,” said Mike Calise, President of Americas at Tritium. “Battery storage systems can increase site capacity by up to 50 percent without extensive site and grid upgrades, a win-win for both our customers and EV drivers.”

Tritium continues to expand globally with new high-powered installations in California, Maryland, and New York in the U.S. as well as Italy, Monaco, Australia, and other countries. The company’s small footprint, sealed enclosure, and liquid cooled DC fast charging technology can reduce total cost of ownership by up to 37 percent over 10 years compared to air-cooled systems. This can enable greater profitability for charge point operators and offers EV drivers an easy and convenient charging experience.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

As announced on May 26, 2021, Tritium has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Tritium becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

About Electric Era

Electric Era designs and manufactures energy storage systems for fast charging stations. The company was founded in 2019 to enable the rapid electrification of transportation’s power supply to facilitate widespread electric vehicle adoption. Electric Era is rewriting the conventions of EV charging infrastructure with its leading energy storage technology that provides the high-power necessary for DC Fast Charge sites while offering the lowest price, smallest footprint, and longest cycle life

To learn more, visit electriceratechnologies.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210902005186r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005186/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment