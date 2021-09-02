Inseego Launches MiFi® M2000 Mobile Hotspot for Optus Enterprise Customers in Australia

Inseego+Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Optus Enterprise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel and one of Australia’s largest telecommunications providers, has made the Inseego MiFi M2000 5G mobile hotspots available to customers.

“We’re proud to provide the first 5G mobile hotspot for Optus Enterprise, which is also Inseego’s first 5G commercial launch with a carrier in Australia,” said Ashish Sharma, president of Inseego. “The MiFi M2000 gives Optus Enterprise customers a fast, reliable, and secure work-from-anywhere solution. And it connects developers who are working on new use cases to the high speed and low latency that 5G delivers.”

“Optus is delighted to be partnering with Inseego to offer a 5G MiFi device to our enterprise customers to support a more flexible way of securely accessing Optus’ 5G network. This device will give our customers more options when connecting to Optus’ 5G network, the fastest 5G network in Australia,” said Zorawar Singh, Head of Core Products, Optus Enterprise.

Designed to provide mobile broadband wherever business users need it, the 5G MiFi M2000 delivers industry-leading RF performance with gigabit speeds.*

It helps remote workers to:

Enjoy faster throughput with Wi-Fi 6 – The 5G MiFi M2000 uses efficient, simultaneous, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology which offers up to 4x greater throughput per user* and significantly faster speeds compared to Wi-Fi 5.

Connect with enterprise-grade security – Designed and developed in the USA, the 5G MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of security protection with no back doors. Features include the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through, Open VPN, a hardened web interface and more.

Stay connected all day at home or on-the-go – With its sleek, compact design, long battery life, fast recharging, and built-in power bank to charge a user’s phone or tablet, the MiFi M2000 can go with you anywhere and power your Wi-Fi connections all day.*

Turn any Wi-Fi enabled device into a 5G powerhouse, easily – With a large 2.4” touchscreen color display and simple menus supporting multiple languages, the plug-and-play 5G MiFi M2000 makes it easy to customize settings, view important information and connect up to 30 Wi-Fi enabled devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

*Actual speeds and coverage may vary. 4x higher Wi-Fi 6 throughput per user when multiple devices are connected. Battery life and charge time may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity. Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X55 5G Modem-RF System.

The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 is now available through Optus Enterprise channels.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

