Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that Anthony Sun, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Presentation Details:

Event: Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Friday, September 10th, 2021
Time: 2:45 p.m. EDT
Format: Live Fireside Chat

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Date: Monday, September 13th, 2021
Time: 7:00 a.m. EDT
Format: On Demand Corporate Presentation

Webcasts from the Morgan Stanley fireside chat and H.C. Wainwright corporate presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.zentalis.com. Following the events, archived webcasts will be available on the Zentalis website.

About Zentalis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c3, ZN-c5 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our participation in upcoming events and presentations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Investor Contact:

Gitanjali Jain

Solebury Trout

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch

Solebury Trout

[email protected]

