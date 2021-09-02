Huize Partners with Hengqin Life to Launch "Hui Xin An No.5" – A Customized Child Critical Illness Insurance Product

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Huize Partners with Hengqin Life to Launch "Hui Xin An No.5" – A Customized Child Critical Illness Insurance Product

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) ( HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has partnered with Hengqin Life Insurance Company Limited (“Hengqin Life”) to launch “Hui Xin An No.5”, a critical illness insurance product customized for meeting children’s protection needs.

There are three key product highlights of “Hui Xin An No.5”: (i) high value-for-money product providing additional coverage for 20 childhood diseases and 10 rare diseases and offers optional second or multiple claims protection for certain critical illnesses; (ii) a new and innovative liability waiver option for policyholders and their respective spouses; and (iii) coverage of up to RMB750,000 in insured amount for policies purchased in the first three months after product launch, allowing adequate medical treatment for severe illnesses.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “Given the propensity for Chinese families to invest heavily in their children’s well-being, there is tremendous market demand for children’s health insurance. However, comparing to the real needs, we believe that products currently available on the market offer relatively low amount of insurance coverage, limited disease coverage, and imperfect liability waivers. Leveraging on our strong product innovation capability, ‘Hui Xin An No.5’ is a customer-centric product designed to tackle customer pain points and match the protection needs of our users, and is in line with our long-term strategy to meet the lifetime insurance needs of our new generation consumers. Looking ahead, we will continue to drive product innovation as a way of reaching new markets and driving sustainable revenue growth.”

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

About Hengqin Life Insurance Company Limited

Founded in 2016, Hengqin Life Insurance Company Limited is a national life insurance company registered in Guangdong Free Trade Zone (Hengqin). The company strives to provide comprehensive and quality insurance products and services covering family needs for protection and wealth management.

For more information, please visit https://www.e-hqins.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Harriet Hu
Investor Relations Director
+852 3180 9207
[email protected]

Media Relations
[email protected]

Christensen
In China
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86 138-1645-1798
E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]


ti?nf=ODMxOTQzNSM0Mzg2ODM0IzIxODc3OTE=
Huize-Holding-Limited.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment