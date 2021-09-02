Logo
Trane® Launches K-12 Playbook and "Get Smart" Webcast Series to Help Parents and Schools Create Healthier, More Efficient Classrooms

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Trane® by Trane+Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has launched the “K-12+Playbook,” a new online resource center for parents and schools to help them create a more comfortable and efficient classroom environment for millions of children in the U.S. this school year. Trane also introduced its “Get+Smart” webinar and podcast series featuring the nation’s foremost authorities on school environments, including scientists, school administrators, experts from the International Well Building Institute ® and U.S. Green Building Council, and others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005106/en/

“Parents are looking for transparent, credible information about their kids’ schools and classrooms, while school administrators and decision makers want to take the right steps to maintain comfort and confidence in their learning environments,” said Donny Simmons, president, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. “New resources from Trane convene internal and external experts to share insights and spark ideas and solutions to create healthier and more productive indoor environments in schools, and peace of mind for parents and communities.”

K-12 Playbook for Parents and Caregivers

The average student spends more than 14,000 hours in a classroom over their lifetime. The pandemic has called even more attention to how classroom environments impact children’s well-being and learning outcomes. The K-12 Playbook offers parents, teachers and community leaders actionable insights to help bring about real change in how schools address these concepts.

Resources include video interviews and stories; a classroom comfort quiz; helpful infographics; a letter for parents to send to school administrators; and links to valuable technical and financial resources for schools, as well as real-life case stories.

Nation’s Top Experts Speak About School Environments

The “Get+Smart%26rdquo%3B+series of webcasts, hosted by Portia Mount, vice president of marketing for Trane, launches on September 15 and runs through mid-November, with a podcast version available after the conclusion.

The series was created in response to schools’ needs for more information on indoor environments. In a recent Trane survey of more than 100 K-12 decision makers, 77% of respondents said they plan to invest in school facilities to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure. They also said they are looking for insights on the best ways to invest in improving their schools and creating healthier, more efficient indoor spaces for students and teachers.

The new series and resources align with Wellsphere™, Trane’s holistic approach to building wellness that cultivates healthier indoor spaces by enhancing air quality, thermal comfort, lighting and acoustics. Find more information on how Trane’s K-12 solutions and educational offerings help address learning loss, prepare students for a bright future and build the workforce of tomorrow at trane.com%2Fk12.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo+King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005106/en/

