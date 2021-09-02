Logo
The Buckle, Inc. Reports August 2021 Net Sales

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 4-week period ended August 28, 2021 increased 42.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the 4-week period ended August 29, 2020. Net sales for the 4-week fiscal month ended August 28, 2021 increased 43.0 percent to $111.6 million from net sales of $78.1 million for the prior year 4-week fiscal month ended August 29, 2020.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 30-week period ended August 28, 2021 increased 72.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the 30-week period ended August 29, 2020. Net sales for the 30-week fiscal period ended August 28, 2021 increased 72.4 percent to $705.9 million from net sales of $409.5 million for the prior year 30-week fiscal period ended August 29, 2020.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states compared to 446 stores in 42 states as of September 2, 2020.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

News releases and other information about The Buckle, Inc., can be found on the Internet at www.buckle.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005076/en/

