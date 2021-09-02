Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Four Conferences in September

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Four Conferences in September

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Euro Forums 2021 Virtual Retina Forum on September 8, 2021

HC Wainwright Virtual 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13-15, 2021

Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit on September 20-23, 2021

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 27-30, 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. ( OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting corporate overviews at the Euro Forums 2021 Virtual Retina Forum on Wednesday, September 8 as well as participating in 1X1 investor meetings at the HC Wainwright Virtual 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13 at 7:00am EDT, the Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit on Tuesday, September 21 at 11:35am EDT, and the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28 at 10:00am EDT.

Euro Forums 2021 Virtual Retina Forum on September 8, 2021
Title:Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP, Financial)
Date:Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO
Conference Link: https://www.ophthalmology-futures.com/registration/
HC Wainwright Virtual 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference – September 13-15, 2021
Title:Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP, Financial) Company Presentation
Date:Monday, September 13, 2021
Time:Available after 7:00 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings
Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO
Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit – September 20-23, 2021
Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP, Financial) Company Presentation
Date:Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Time:11:35 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings
Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO
Webcast Link:https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/ocup/2797541
Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – September 27-30, 2021
Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP, Financial)
Date:Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings
Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO

If you are interested in arranging a 1X1 meeting request or listening live or to a replay of the company fireside chats with the biotech research analyst, please contact your bank conference representative or [email protected]. For more details, please see the Investors and Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded ( OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution) Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia, and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), and has been studied in 9 clinical trials including the recently completed Phase 3 trial in RM and Phase 2 trial in presbyopia. Ocuphire reported positive topline data in March 2021 for MIRA-2, a Phase 3 FDA registration study for treatment of RM. Ocuphire also reported positive top-line data in June 2021 for VEGA-1, a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of presbyopia. Nyxol is also currently in Phase 3 clinical development for NVD. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. APX3330 is currently enrolling subjects in a Phase 2 clinical trial in subjects with DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation, and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s completed Phase 2 trials, recently completed Phase 3 registration trial in RM (NCT04620213), recently completed Phase 2 trial in presbyopia (NCT04675151), ongoing Phase 3 registration trial in NVD (NCT04638660), and Phase 2 trial in DR/DME (NCT04692688). For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

Ocuphire Contacts

Mina Sooch, President & CEO
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.
[email protected]
www.ocuphire.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxOTI0OCM0Mzg2MzgxIzUwMDA3Mzk4OA==
Ocuphire-Pharma.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment