MariMed, Inc. Announces September Conference Participation

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) (the “Company” or “MariMed”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness and improving lives every day, announced today its participation in the following conferences:

Company management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at this event on September 9 . Echelon Capital Markets U.S. MSO Cannabis Conference: CEO and President Bob Fireman will present on the Company’s behalf on September 22 nd at 2:30pm ET. The presentation will be available to view live here.



About MariMed, Inc.

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day, through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies®, Nature's Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion®. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

