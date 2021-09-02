Logo
Vail Resorts Announces Fiscal 2021 Year-End Earnings Release Date

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 2, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) announced today it will release the Company's financial results for its fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. eastern time that same day during which Company executives will review the financial results.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet at www.vailresorts.com. To listen to the call, go to the website and select the Investor Relations section. Those wishing to participate via telephone should dial (888) 204-4368 to be connected. Callers outside of the U.S. or Canada should dial (323) 994-2093.

In addition, a replay of the call will be available two hours following the conclusion of the conference call through 8:00 p.m. eastern time on October 7, 2021. To access the replay, dial (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international), pass code 8866986. The call also will be archived at www.vailresorts.com.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)
Vail Resorts, Inc. ("Vail Resorts"), through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN).

favicon.png?sn=LA94083&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vail-resorts-announces-fiscal-2021-year-end-earnings-release-date-301368085.html

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.

