Study Shows Positive Benefit of Grow Daily Boys 10+

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

New research shows pre-teen/teen boys using new formula gained more fat-free/muscle mass.

PR Newswire

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 2, 2021

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical study reveals the positive effect of a nutritional supplementation on growth and body composition in short and lean preadolescent boys aged 10 years old and up. The new nutritional formula, "Grow Daily Boys 10+" protein drink powder, has been shown to support growth and development in boys 10 and older. It was developed by Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd. (NGS) (ASX: NGS).

NGS_Protein_Drink.jpg

The 12-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study was published in the August issue of the peer-reviewed medical journal Acta Paediatrica 2021. The multi-center study was carried out by the Institute for Endocrinology of the Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel and two other co-research centers, both in Israel.

The intervention included two stages: Stage 1 (months 0-6), a double-blinded intervention with nutritional formula or placebo (1:1), and Stage 2 (months 6-12), an open-label extension with the nutritional formula for all the participants. 160 lean and short boys participated in the study.

"Intervention with a multi-nutrient, protein-rich formula was effective at increasing weight and body mass index (BMI), mostly from fat-free-mass and muscle mass, in short and lean prepubertal male adolescents," explains lead researcher Michal Yackobovitch-Gavan, PhD, Dietitian and Researcher for Schneider Children's Medical Center. "It also prevented the expected slowdown in height growth in children older than 11.4 years. This is a key trial that evaluated the importance of nutrition for pre-adolescents and is certain to inspire more research."

Data on nutritional interventions in lean, healthy children with short stature living in developed countries are sparse. Also, unlike with earlier stages in childhood, few studies have attempted to establish improved growth through nutritional interventions in later stages of childhood or adolescence.

The new nutritional supplementation powder formula contains about 25% of the recommended dietary reference intake for calories (the total daily amount was based on target nutritional needs for weight and height in the 50th percentile for age and gender, and low activity level), 18g of whey protein, and added vitamins and minerals. The placebo was comprised of a powder that was relatively low in energy and protein, and without added vitamins and minerals.

The results indicate that consumers of Grow Daily Boys 10+ gained significantly more in weight, BMI, fat-free mass, and muscle mass than did the placebo group. Positive dose-response correlations were found between consumption of the formula and changes in the outcome parameters examined, including height.

"Children who consumed at least half of the recommended doses of the nutritional supplement formula improved their intake of the macro- and micronutrients—including protein, calcium, zinc and iron—that are vital to growth," adds Yackobovitch-Gavan.

"Grow Daily Boys 10+ ticks all the right boxes when it comes to growth and development of pre-adolescents," notes Liron Fendell, CEO and Managing Director of NGS. "It was developed and tested by pediatricians, and clinically shown to help pre-teens and teens increase muscle mass. School lunch and fast food are part of our kids' menu, so it is important to balance their diet and fill the gap with vital nutrients."

Grow Daily Boys 10+ protein drink contains all the essential micronutrients, such as calcium and iron, with high protein for normal growth in pre-teens. It supports growth and development in boys aged 10 and older. Low in sugar, it's available in three flavors, Chocolate, Vanilla, and Plain (a neutral base). Grow Daily Boys 10+ Plain is versatile, crafted to be added to milkshakes, fruit smoothies, yogurt, or other delicious recipes.

About Nutritional Growth Solutions:

Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd., is a global nutritional health company focused on the well-being of children. NGS develops, produces, and markets clinically tested nutritional supplement formulas for children based on 20 years of medical research into pediatric nutrition at Schneider Children's Medical Centre, Israel's largest pediatric hospital.

Company Contact:

Press Contact:

Nutritional Growth Solutions

NutriPR

Ms. Liron Fendell, CEO

Ms. Liat Simha

Tel: +972 3 6935266

Tel: +972-9-9742893

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @HealthyHeight

Web: www.Healthy-Height.com

E-mail:[email protected]

Twitter: @LiatSimha

Web: www.nutripr.comh

favicon.png?sn=LN94614&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-shows-positive-benefit-of-grow-daily-boys-10-301368317.html

SOURCE Nutritional Growth Solutions, Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN94614&Transmission_Id=202109020700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN94614&DateId=20210902
