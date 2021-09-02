Logo
EHT Enters Co-Venture with IKAN Engineering to Provide Solatel Solar System for Global Telecoms

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a co-venture through it's Windular division with IKAN Engineering Private Limited. ("IKAN"), a leading Engineering and Contracting firm in Pakistan and the Middle East to provide new solar initiatives for the multi-national telecom sector. Both Windular and IKAN have a strong history in providing products and services to major global telecom providers and mobile network operators ("MNOs") including Telenor ASA and Jazz (formerly Mobilink) in Pakistan, the world's fifth-most populous country, with over 225M people and over 50,000 mobile transmission towers.

Under the co-venture, EHT and IKAN will launch a newly branded Solatel solar solution designed with EHT's light weight scalable solar technology to fit on the tens of thousands of towers in Pakistan and the Middle East where traditional solar arrays cannot be implemented.

Highlights of the Co-Venture

  • Windular and IKAN have an agreement to implement and install the initial Solatel solar system with Telenor ASA, one of the world's largest mobile telecommunications companies with operations worldwide, focused on Scandinavia and Asia. Permitting and construction will begin in Q4 of this year.
  • Solatel systems will be installed in high-visible, high-traffic urban areas directly onto the telecom tower. In addition, the opportunity to include valuable branding recognition will complement the reduction of fossil fuel-based energy.
  • IKAN's engineering, fabrication and installation history provides the co-venture with a well-established team for the Middle East where diesel generators provide a massive carbon footprint for MNO's.
Solatel-Towers.png

Prototype Designs for Solatel Solar Systems

"MNO's face a significant problem with traditional ground solar technology in urban sites due to the large real-estate footprint required to implement the solar panels. Our new Solatel system solves this problem by adding scalable light weight modular solar directly onto the towers therefore eliminating the required land for ground mount solar installations" said Jerry Foster, President of EHT. "The research and development put forth by IKAN along with two major MNO's have confirmed the benefit of how our system provides a much need solution for MNOs."

IKAN has provided turn-key services to the telecom sector for almost 30 years including the fabrication, engineering and installation of all types of telecommunication towers reflecting just one of their many business units. IKAN has previously and continues to partnered with Windular to facilitate the installation of Windular's renewable energy and monitoring system for Telenor ASA.

"The MNO's corporate mandate to reduce reliance on fossil fuel to operate their urban towers is massive" says Azhar ul Hassan, CEO of IKAN. "We are excited and look forward to working with the EHT team with this game changing design and the beneficial attributes of EHT's solar whereby we can implement on the myriad of towers which will certainly provide a viable energy solution coupled with branding awareness for the MNO's."

MNO's in other global sectors including Australia, U.S. and Mexico are also being strategically engaged for the Solatel system.

"The Solatel system will revolutionize the way solar is implemented to telecom towers which in turn enhances sustainable and renewable energy best practices globally" added Foster.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT (TSXV: EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

For further information please contact:

John Gamble
Chief Executive Officer
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.
Tel: 289-488-1699
Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662509/EHT-Enters-Co-Venture-with-IKAN-Engineering-to-Provide-Solatel-Solar-System-for-Global-Telecoms

img.ashx?id=662509

