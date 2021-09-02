PMV Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 9-10 and 13-15, 2021. The company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Details on the presentation can be found below.

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, September 9th, 2021 Time: 4:15pm ET

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

