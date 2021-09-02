EPIC Midstream Holdings Announces New Executive Leadership

EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP (“EPIC” or “the Company”) today announced Michael Garberding has joined EPIC as the Chief Financial Officer effective August 31, 2021. He will report to Brian Freed, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I am excited to welcome Mike to the leadership team of EPIC,” said Mr. Freed. “He brings immense strategic, financial and industry experience to our company. Mike will be critical in managing EPIC’s financial planning and reporting, budgeting and risk management to better position us for future growth strategies around our best in class long haul assets for transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids out of the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins to the premier Texas Gulf Coast and global market destinations.”

Mr. Garberding’s career has spanned across all aspects of corporate strategy, business development and finance and accounting in various energy companies. Prior to joining EPIC, Mr. Garberding’s served as the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AABA Energy, a midstream start-up, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Enlink Midstream. Prior to his role as Enlink’s CEO, Mr. Garberding served as Enlink’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He held several positions with Enlink’s predecessor, Crosstex Energy, including Senior Vice President of Business Development and Finance. Prior to joining Crosstex in 2008, Mr. Garberding was Assistant Treasurer at TXU Corp. Mr. Garberding also worked as a finance manager for Enron North America and began his career with Arthur Andersen LLP as an auditor.

Mr. Garberding graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

About EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP

EPIC was formed in 2017 to build, own and operate midstream infrastructure in both the Permian and Eagle Basins. EPIC operates the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and the EPIC NGL Pipeline that span approximately 700-miles servicing the Delaware, Midland and Eagle Ford Basins. EPIC is a portfolio company of funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES). For more information, visit www.epicmid.com.

