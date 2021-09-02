EPIC Midstream Holdings Announces New Executive Leadership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EPIC Midstream Holdings Announces New Executive Leadership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP (“EPIC” or “the Company”) today announced Michael Garberding has joined EPIC as the Chief Financial Officer effective August 31, 2021. He will report to Brian Freed, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I am excited to welcome Mike to the leadership team of EPIC,” said Mr. Freed. “He brings immense strategic, financial and industry experience to our company. Mike will be critical in managing EPIC’s financial planning and reporting, budgeting and risk management to better position us for future growth strategies around our best in class long haul assets for transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids out of the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins to the premier Texas Gulf Coast and global market destinations.”

Mr. Garberding’s career has spanned across all aspects of corporate strategy, business development and finance and accounting in various energy companies. Prior to joining EPIC, Mr. Garberding’s served as the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of AABA Energy, a midstream start-up, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Enlink Midstream. Prior to his role as Enlink’s CEO, Mr. Garberding served as Enlink’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He held several positions with Enlink’s predecessor, Crosstex Energy, including Senior Vice President of Business Development and Finance. Prior to joining Crosstex in 2008, Mr. Garberding was Assistant Treasurer at TXU Corp. Mr. Garberding also worked as a finance manager for Enron North America and began his career with Arthur Andersen LLP as an auditor.

Mr. Garberding graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

About EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP

EPIC was formed in 2017 to build, own and operate midstream infrastructure in both the Permian and Eagle Basins. EPIC operates the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and the EPIC NGL Pipeline that span approximately 700-miles servicing the Delaware, Midland and Eagle Ford Basins. EPIC is a portfolio company of funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES). For more information, visit www.epicmid.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210902005322r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005322/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment