Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, today announced that Ayala management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:



Annual Global Investor Conference: Corporate Presentation available on-demand starting Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 am ET. Citi’s 16th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference: Management will participate in investor meetings on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

A webcast of the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investor Conference presentation may be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Ayala’s website at ir.ayalapharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. Ayala’s approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). AL101, has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC ( ACCURACY ) bearing Notch activating mutations and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with TNBC ( TENACITY ) bearing Notch activating mutations and other gene rearrangements. AL102 is currently in a Pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trials for patients with desmoid tumors ( RINGSIDE ) and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in combination with Novartis’ BMCA targeting agent, WVT078, in Patients with relapsed/refractory Multiple Myeloma. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com .

