Nextech AR Announces Appointment of Bradley Gittings as New Vice President, Investor Relations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nextech AR Announces Appointment of Bradley Gittings as New Vice President, Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Vice President of Investor Relations, Bradley Gittings. Bradley has over twenty years of experience in investments, capital markets and investor relations. He began his career in equity research and has also led international fund distribution for two of Chile’s largest domestic financial institutions (LarrainVial and EuroAmerica). His investor relations experience includes the formation of IR programs for Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), as well as for Altiris Inc. which was acquired by Symantec Corp. for $830 Million USD in 2007.

In 2016, Bradley co-founded Agama Partners, a capital advisor, industry research organization and co-developer of agriculture investments in Latin America. He built the group’s industry research services, while also overseeing investor relationships. Agama has led numerous projects for U.S. and European pension advisors as well as for some of North America's largest fruit growers, helping them to invest in Chilean and Peruvian agriculture industries. Bradley will maintain an advisory role with Agama Partners.

Nextech’s rapid growth in the past eighteen months has generated significant interest in the Company from institutional and high net worth investors, as well as from its base of retail investors. With Bradley’s hiring, the company is creating an institutional class IR program, which will enable Nextech to better communicate its story to an expanding and more diverse investor audience.

“Nextech’s growing suite of augmented reality solutions are attracting a lot of attention, not only from customers but also from investors and analysts. Bradley’s experience and success in building IR programs that respond to investor and financial analyst expectations will enable us to communicate to both retail and institutional investors,” said Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO of the Company.

Bradley has a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Berkeley and is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute.

Share Option Grant

The Company has granted 60,000 stock options to employees and consultants for the right to purchase up to an aggregate of 60,000 common shares of the Company (the “Options”). The Options vest over three years, at a price of $2.14 per share, being the closing price of the last trading day prior to the date of grant. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech AR

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transports three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions however most of the Company’s revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE and the NEO have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210902005233r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005233/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment