Mindset to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) ( MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company"), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually on September 13-15, 2021. Mr. Lanthier’s corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 13 at 7:00am ET. Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit to be held virtually on September 20-23, 2021. Mr. Lanthier will present on Tuesday, September 21 st at 2:05pm ET. To attend, please click here.





at 2:05pm ET. To attend, please click here. Maxim’s Advances in Mental Health Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 9:00am – 3:00pm ET. Mr. Lanthier will participate in the Next-Gen NCEs panel as part of the Disruptors in the Mental Health Space virtual panel series.



“The pace of advancements in Mindset’s new drug programs has accelerated and we would like to thank the conference organizers for giving us the opportunity to update the investment community on our substantial scientific progress,” said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mindset management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to H.C. Wainwright at [email protected], Oppenheimer at [email protected] , Maxim at [email protected], or KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established in order to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin as well as its own proprietary compounds.



For further information on Mindset, please visit our website at www.mindsetpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Information

