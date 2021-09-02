Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the “Company”) (: BBWI) announced today that it has accepted $450.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes (as defined below) for early settlement in its previously announced tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash its outstanding (i) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (ii) 9.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (iii) 6.694% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes of $500.0 million (the “Maximum Aggregate Amount”). The Tender Offers are subject to the Sub-Cap (as defined below), the order of priority and proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase described below.

The Tender Offers provide for early settlement of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”). The Company intends to make payment for such Notes accepted for purchase on September 3, 2021.

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offers, as of the Early Tender Time, tenders had been received from holders of Notes in the amounts listed in the table below. In accordance with the terms of the Offer To Purchase dated August 19, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) that was sent to holders of the Notes, we have accepted for purchase Notes in the amounts listed in the table below:

Title of NotesCUSIP/ISIN Number(1)Aggregate
Principal
Amount
Tendered		Aggregate
Principal Amount
Accepted for
Purchase		Aggregate
Principal Amount
Remaining
Outstanding		Proration Factor(2)
5.625% Senior Notes due 2023501797AJ3 / US501797AJ37$270,129,000$270,129,000$49,556,000100.0%
9.375% Senior Notes due 2025144A:
501797AU8 / US501797AU81

Reg S:
U51407AD3 /
USU51407AD34		$424,232,000$180,000,000$320,000,00049.5%
6.694% Senior Notes due 2027501797AQ7 /

144A:

501797AP9

Reg S:

U51407AC5		$140,630,000$0$297,405,0000.0%


(1)No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP or ISIN Numbers herein or printed on the Notes. They are provided solely for the convenience of the Holders of the Notes.
(2)Rounded to the nearest tenth of a percentage point.

The deadline to withdraw Notes validly tendered in the tender offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021. Accordingly, previously tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except where required by applicable law. Capitalized terms used in this press release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The maximum aggregate amount of Notes to be purchased by the Company for the 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes is limited to $180.0 million (the “Sub-Cap”). As the purchase of all 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Early Tender Time would result in the Sub-Cap being exceeded, the Notes that were accepted for purchase by us were prorated so as to accept the maximum principal amount of Notes that did not result in the Sub-Cap being exceeded. As a result of proration, $180.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes were accepted for purchase for an aggregate purchase price of $234.0 million, excluding accrued and unpaid interest; no 2027 Notes were accepted for purchase. $270.1 million aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes were accepted for purchase for an aggregate purchase price of $297.8 million, excluding accrued and unpaid interest.

Pursuant to their terms, the Tender Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 16, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by us. Since the purchase of all 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes validly tendered at or before the Early Tender Time would result in the Sub-Cap being exceeded, the Company will not accept for purchase any 2025 Notes or 2027 Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time.

The Company retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as the lead dealer manager for the Tender Offers and BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as co-dealer managers.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase may be obtained from the information agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation, by calling (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or (866) 470-2200 (all others) or by email to [email protected] or from the lead dealer manager for the Tender Offers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., by calling collect at (212) 723-6106 or toll free at (800) 558-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any securities. Any offer or solicitation with respect to the Tender Offers will be made only by means of the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offers are not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on- trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

We caution that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or made by our Company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our Company or our management:

  • the spin-off of Victoria’s Secret may not be tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes;
  • a loss of synergies from separating the businesses that could negatively impact the balance sheet, profit margins or earnings of Bath & Body Works or that Bath & Body Works does not realize all of the expected benefits of the spin-off;
  • general economic conditions, consumer confidence, consumer spending patterns and market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises or other major events, or the prospect of these events;
  • the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic has had and is expected to continue to have an adverse effect on our business and results of operations;
  • the seasonality of our business;
  • divestitures or other dispositions and related operations and contingent liabilities from businesses that we have divested;
  • difficulties arising from turnover in company leadership or other key positions;
  • our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified associates and manage labor-related costs;
  • the dependence on mall traffic and the availability of suitable store locations on appropriate terms;
  • our ability to grow through new store openings and existing store remodels and expansions;
  • our ability to successfully operate and expand internationally and related risks;
  • our independent franchise, license and wholesale partners;
  • our direct channel businesses;
  • our ability to protect our reputation and our brand images;
  • our ability to attract customers with marketing, advertising and promotional programs;
  • our ability to maintain, enforce and protect our trade names, trademarks and patents;
  • the highly competitive nature of the retail industry and the segments in which we operate;
  • consumer acceptance of our products and our ability to manage the life cycle of our brands, keep up with fashion trends, develop new merchandise and launch new product lines successfully;
  • our ability to source, distribute and sell goods and materials on a global basis, including risks related to:
    • political instability, environmental hazards or natural disasters;
    • significant health hazards or pandemics, which could result in closed factories, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials, and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in infected areas;
    • duties, taxes and other charges;
    • legal and regulatory matters;
    • volatility in currency exchange rates;
    • local business practices and political issues;
    • potential delays or disruptions in shipping and transportation and related pricing impacts;
    • disruption due to labor disputes; and
    • changing expectations regarding product safety due to new legislation;
  • our geographic concentration of vendor and distribution facilities in central Ohio;
  • fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;
  • the ability of our vendors to deliver products in a timely manner, meet quality standards and comply with applicable laws and regulations;
  • fluctuations in product input costs;
  • our ability to adequately protect our assets from loss and theft;
  • fluctuations in energy costs;
  • increases in the costs of mailing, paper, printing or other order fulfillment logistics;
  • claims arising from our self-insurance;
  • our and our third-party service providers’ ability to implement and maintain information technology systems and to protect associated data;
  • our ability to maintain the security of customer, associate, third-party and company information;
  • stock price volatility;
  • our ability to pay dividends and related effects;
  • shareholder activism matters;
  • our ability to maintain our credit rating;
  • our ability to service or refinance our debt and maintain compliance with our restrictive covenants;
  • our ability to comply with laws, regulations and technology platform rules or other obligations related to data privacy and security;
  • our ability to comply with regulatory requirements;
  • legal and compliance matters; and
  • tax, trade and other regulatory matters.

We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.

For further information, please contact:
Bath & Body Works:
Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Amie Preston[email protected]
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODMxOTI1MyM0Mzg2MzY5IzIyMDk4MDY=
Bath-Body-Works-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment