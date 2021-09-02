Logo
John Patrick Miller Joins Cowen Research's Washington Research Group to Cover ESG and Sustainability Policy

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (

COWN, Financial) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that John Patrick Miller has joined Cowen Research’s Washington Research Group (“WRG”) to cover ESG and sustainability policy. He will be based in Washington, D.C. and will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Director of Research.

“We are excited to expand our renowned Washington Research Group to include coverage of ESG and sustainability, an area of increasing focus for institutional investors and corporations alike. John’s hire speaks to Cowen’s company-wide commitment to ESG and sustainability. His extraordinary experience and perspective will be valuable in our continued commitment to these issues. We are thrilled to have him on board,” said Mr. Fagin.

Cowen’s research department consists of 56 senior analysts (including seven analysts in its Washington Research Group) and covers over 875 securities across a range of industries. WRG has consistently ranked as one of the leading providers of policy analysis to institutional investors by third-party polls.

About Cowen’s ESG and Sustainability Research

  • In March, Cowen became the first major Wall Street firm to place company-specific ESG Scores on the cover of its research reports. More information about this initiative may be found at https://www.cowen.com/about/esg-scores/.
  • Cowen Research analysts cover a full spectrum of ESG & sustainability stocks, including alternative energy (such as solar and wind), battery technology, biofuels and renewable fuels, electric vehicles and mobility technology, electric vehicle charging, industrial gases and equipment, lithium and rare earth materials, smart grid, sustainable food and farming, and Washington policy.
  • Through the Ahead Of The Curve® Series, Cowen’s flagship research offering, Cowen analysts have authored numerous reports that focus on ESG and sustainability, including the Future of Mobility Primer, Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology Primer, and a landmark, seven-report series on energy transition.
  • Cowen hosts numerous sector events that serve as the center of discussion between investors and innovative companies, including its Mobility Disruption conference, Industrial Technology, Robotics & Sustainability conference, and its annual Energy Conference. Cowen is also hosting an ongoing conference call series focused on energy transition.

About John Miller
Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Miller was a vice president and senior ESG research analyst at Calvert Research and Management, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he developed and built a quantitative, company-level ESG risk/reward assessment framework targeted towards the global energy and utility sectors. He also worked on securities selection for the firm’s thematic energy (Calvert Energy Solutions) and water (Calvert Global Water) funds. Before joining Calvert, Mr. Miller worked at the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), most recently as branch chief in the Office of Enforcement, Division of Analytics and Surveillance. Earlier, he served as Technical and Policy Advisor to one of the FERC commissioners, and as an energy analyst in FERC’s Office of Enforcement.

Mr. Miller holds a B.A. in economic history and political science from The George Washington University, and a Master’s in global history from The London School of Economics and Political Science, where he focused on developmental economics. John also holds the Fundamentals of Sustainability Accounting certification, which is granted by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

About Cowen Inc.
Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

© 2021, COWEN INC., ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC: MEMBER FINRA, AND SIPC

MEDIA CONTACT
Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier
[email protected]
646 569 5897

