Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. ( PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced participation in the following investor conferences:



Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference – Pliant’s senior management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community September 8 - 9, 2021

– Pliant’s senior management team will participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community September 8 - 9, 2021 Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., Pliant’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. ET / 11:40 a.m. PT and, along with members of Pliant’s senior management team, will participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community

The webcast replay of the Cantor conference presentation will be archived for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to its development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

[email protected]



