Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Advisory Committee

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Advisory Committee

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Prophecy DeFi Inc. ("Prophecy DeFi", or the "Company") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Galia Benartzi to the Company's Advisory Committee, effective immediately.

Prophecy_DeFi_Inc__Prophecy_DeFi_Announces_New_Appointment_to_Ad.jpg

Ms. Galia Benartzi is the co-founder of Bancor, the world's first open-source protocol ensuring on-chain liquidity between any blockchain-based asset, and the inventor of the Automated Market Maker, now a building block of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). More than $2 billion in token conversions have been processed via Bancor, as the protocol impacts organizations and people across the globe, from blockchain teams to real-world communities issuing local currencies. Galia was recognized by Forbes and Glamour Magazine as a leading woman in crypto; she has been featured on BloombergTV and CNBC, and has spoken at the United Nations, TEDx and the Oslo Freedom Forum on monetary theory and innovation. Galia previously co-founded Mytopia, the first social gaming company for smartphones (acquired by 888 in 2010), and Particle Code, a cross-platform development technology for mobile applications (acquired by Appcelerator in 2012). She was a Venture Partner at Peter Thiel's Founder's Fund, a founding member of Summit Powder Mountain, and the organizer of Bretton Woods 75, a commemoration event evaluating the historic monetary accords.

"I am very excited to join Prophecy DeFi's Advisory Committee alongside industry leaders," said Galia Benartzi. "I believe in bringing the benefits of decentralized finance to more stakeholders in every part of our financial system. Only by working together can we achieve the promise of accessible innovation for all, and I'm excited to work with Prophecy DeFi's team to bring these important technologies to more people."

"As the Chair of Prophecy DeFi's Advisory Committee, I am delighted to welcome Galia Benartzi to the Prophecy DeFi Advisory Committee. As the co-founder of Bancor, she has built one of the most innovative and important DeFi protocols in the world. Galia is a true DeFi pioneer, blockchain industry leader and is one of the foremost thinkers on the impact of cryptoassets and decentralized networks on monetary policy, business models, and society." said Alex Tapscott.

"We are looking forward to having Galia contribute to Prophecy DeFi's growth," said John McMahon, CEO, Prophecy DeFi. "Galia has a tremendous background and deep DeFi expertise, in addition to being a global leader in the decentralized finance community. We are privileged to have such an accomplished DeFi expert join our Advisory Committee and help propel Prophecy DeFi further forward as a market leader."

In connection with her appointment, the Company has granted 500,000 stock options to Ms. Benartzi. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.36 per share, with a vesting period of six (6) months and an expiry of three years.

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi (CSE:PDFI) aims to bring together technology start-ups in the Blockchain and DeFi sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research, and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at: www.prophecydefi.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals and the possibility that the completion of the transaction may not occur. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO93921&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prophecy-defi-announces-new-appointment-to-advisory-committee-301368272.html

SOURCE Prophecy DeFi Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO93921&Transmission_Id=202109020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO93921&DateId=20210902
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment