Nova to Participate in Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI), today announced that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference.

Dror will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:40am ET. Dror will also be available for one-on-one meetings the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your Citi representative or Miri Segal at [email protected]. Access to the live webcast and replay can be found here.

About Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference:

The conference traditionally hosts over 200 companies within the technology sector and over 3,000 investors. The conference is an excellent opportunity to connect with key global investors and corporations. The format will consist of virtual fireside chats hosted by Citi's research team, as well as virtual interactive 1x1's/small group meetings.

About Nova:

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at Nova Website Link - https://www.novami.com/

Nova is traded on NASDAQ & TASE, NASDAQ ticker symbol NVMI.

Forward looking statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: catastrophic events such as the outbreak of COVID-19; increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks; changes in U.S. trade policies; inability to protect intellectual property; open source technology exposure; failure to compete effectively or to respond to the rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty to predict the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; political, economic, and military instability in Israel; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

