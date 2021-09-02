Trend Micro Helps Connected Car Stakeholders Manage Cyber Risk

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trend Micro Helps Connected Car Stakeholders Manage Cyber Risk

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Research details and prioritizes key attack vectors including future scenarios

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, is committed to managing cyber risk no matter where it occurs. Today's new research report is designed to help manufacturers, suppliers, government bodies and service providers successfully manage cyber risk while implementing a key United Nations regulation on connected vehicle cybersecurity.

To read a full copy of the report, Identifying Cybersecurity Focus Areas in Connected Cars Based on WP.29 UN R155 Attack Vectors and Beyond, please visit: https://documents.trendmicro.com/assets/white_papers/media-wp-a-roadmap-to-secure-connected-cars.pdf.

"Cyber risk is everywhere – even in your car. Vehicles are gaining intelligence, computing power, and connectivity, creating new attack scenarios for cybercriminals," said William Malik, vice president of infrastructure strategies for Trend Micro. "Understanding these cybersecurity recommendations and regulations will help manufacturers future-proof mobility. Our latest research report helps interpret and implement the WP.29 regulation by prioritizing the threats to the connected car industry."

To help stakeholders prioritize all the threats and attack vectors outlined by WP.29, Trend Micro experts calculated the severity levels of these attack vectors using the industry standard DREAD threat model.

These attack vectors should be given the highest priority, according to the research:

  • Back-end servers used to attack a vehicle or extract data
  • Denial of service attacks via communication channels to disrupt vehicle functions
  • Hosted third-party software (e.g. entertainment apps) used to attack vehicle systems

Researchers also recalculated the DREAD threat model to show how threat severity will evolve over the next 5-10 years and highlighted new and emerging vectors not included in the WP.29 regulation.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations (WP.29) regulates vehicle safety around the world. The regulation contains seven high-level and 30 sub-level descriptions of vulnerabilities and threats, including 69 attack vectors. The regulations along with Trend Micro's findings will support the connected car industry's understanding of cyber risks to best prioritize their defense.

This latest Trend Micro report follows on from a February 2021 study on connected car security in which explored risks with connected vehicles interconnected with 5G, Cloud, and other connected technologies.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF93907&sd=2021-09-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-helps-connected-car-stakeholders-manage-cyber-risk-301368139.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF93907&Transmission_Id=202109020800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF93907&DateId=20210902
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment