Kaspien to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

PR Newswire

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Kaspien management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected] .

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ:KSPN) is a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick and mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com .

Company Contact

Ed Sapienza

Chief Financial Officer

(509) 202-4261

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaspien-to-present-at-the-10th-annual-gateway-conference-on-september-9-2021-301368095.html

SOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc.