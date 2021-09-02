Global Tier-1 Bank to pilot Zwipe Pay ONE Biometric Payment Cards in three European countries

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zwipe is proud to announce a biometric payment cards pilot with a Global Tier-1 bank. The bank, which is headquartered in Europe, has a strong presence in retail banking and serves many millions of customers across several continents. The pilot will take place in three European countries using biometric payment cards based on the Zwipe Pay ONE platform.

Across many global markets, Zwipe and its card manufacturing partners are experiencing growing interest in biometric payment cards from banks. These cards will deliver world class transaction security, uplifted user experience, improved loyalty, and drive new customer acquisition. Delivering a completely touch-free check-out experience above and below the current contactless limits, biometric payment cards will address elevated consumer concerns about touching the point-of-sale terminals.

Together with its card manufacturing and personalization partners, who will deliver the Zwipe Pay ONE Biometric Cards, Zwipe will commence working with the Global Tier-1 Bank later this month with the aim to launch a pilot of a few hundred cardholders across three European countries in Q1 2022. The bank also plans for a commercial launch of Zwipe Pay ONE based biometric payment cards later in the summer 2022, subject to positive results in the pilot.

André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe said, "We are thrilled that a Global Tier 1 bank has chosen Zwipe Pay ONE-based biometric payment cards for their pilot and, potentially, for a commercial launch where the long-term potential could be significant. Besides the technology, Zwipe will also support the bank through all stages of the pilot, ensuring that all end users' experiences and feedback are systematically captured. This Zwipe Pay ONE pilot is a significant milestone and a testament to our world-class technology and excellent collaboration with strong partners in all parts of the payments ecosystem."

This is information that Zwipe AS is obliged to make public pursuant to the Continuing obligations of companies admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Market Oslo, Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected], +46 (0) 8528 00 399. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 12:45 CEST on 2 September 2021.

For further information please contact:



André Løvestam, CEO,

Tel.: +47 991 66 135

Email: [email protected]

About Zwipe:

Zwipe is pioneering the next generation contactless payments experience, providing biometric payment cards components and wearables technology that enable consumers to authorize transactions with their fingerprints without compromising their privacy. Together with an ecosystem of partners including global brands within digital security and financial services, Zwipe is "Making Convenience Safe & Secure" for banks, merchants and consumers. Zwipe's solutions address the hygiene and data theft pitfalls inherent in traditional authentication methods. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence, Zwipe is leading the next great shift in payments from contactless to contact free.

To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zwipe-as/r/global-tier-1-bank-to-pilot-zwipe-pay-one-biometric-payment-cards-in-three-european-countries,c3408907

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18194/3408907/1463513.pdf Global Tier-1 Bank to pilot Zwipe Pay ONE Biometric Payment Cards in three European countries https://news.cision.com/zwipe-as/i/tier-1-bank-pilot,c2950179 Tier 1 Bank Pilot

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-tier-1-bank-to-pilot-zwipe-pay-one-biometric-payment-cards-in-three-european-countries-301368340.html

SOURCE Zwipe AS