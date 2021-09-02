JinkoSolar's Subsidiary and CATL Sign Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

PR Newswire

SHANGRAO, China, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. ("CATL"). The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Jia Zhou, president of CATL and Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., on behalf of both parties.

Under the agreement, the two parties will establish a long-term, stable and solid strategic joint partnership in areas such as the promotion of carbon neutrality in the industrial chain, global solar-plus-storage business development, and the innovation and development of solar-plus-storage integrated solutions.

Mr. Jia Zhou, president of CATL, commented, "With the shared goal of achieving carbon neutrality, we believe that both parties can effectively join forces to carry out comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in the field of solar-plus-storage integration, and create greater value for global customers. This is a great opportunity to further advance on technology innovation, improve efficiency and reduce costs. At the same time, the two companies will bring their industrial resources together to promote solar-plus-storage integration solutions in collaboration with industry partners. We want to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint and lower carbon emissions, and in the process lead by example for the industry to set new green benchmarks."

"We're excited to be in partnership with CATL to jointly develop the global solar-plus-storage market. With JinkoSolar's high-efficiency PV technology, global network and business operation model combined with CATL's advanced patented technologies in the field of energy storage and innovative models, the future is promising and we can provide more effective solutions for global customers. Both parties have their respective advantages, and we can optimize our strengths by integrating resources and synergizing development strategies. We want to build a new energy technology ecosystem and promote the use of solar in the energy field in the future, thus contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality," said Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

Looking forward, both parties are confident that they will be able to optimize their respective strengths in PV and energy storage solutions, broaden the horizons of the solar-plus-storage industry, and innovate in multiple fields including technology R&D and alternative business models. Working closely together, both parties will continue to provide more comprehensive new energy solutions for global customers and lead the industry into a new era of carbon neutrality.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11.5 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of March 31, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

