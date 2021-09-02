Logo
ERA Real Estate Examines Broker Response To Shifts In Homeownership Tenure

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Increasing length of time in home impacts inventory, prompting adaptation

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Realogy family of brands, announced a new thought leadership report examining how homeownership tenure affects the industry.

ERA_Real_Estate_Logo.jpg

The "Homeownership Tenure and the Impact on the Real Estate Industry" report draws on observations and insights from ERA affiliated brokers across the country about how increasing homeownership tenure has impacted their business in the past, how they have responded and their views on what may follow in 2021 and beyond.

According to the National Association of REALTORS®, until 2019, homeowners were staying in their homes an average of eight years, up considerably from 2000 when the average tenure was four years. But given the market conditions of the past few years, homeownership tenure could possibly extend to 15 years or more.

The report investigates how the buying frenzy of 2020 may have impacted tenure rates. Last year, NAR indicated that 5.64 million people moved, a nearly six percent increase YOY. Many of those people may have moved outside of traditional life changes such as marriage, the birth of a child, divorce or retirement, bucking tenure trends. Understanding how this will play out in years to come will be critical in future bottom-line success for brokers.

Key takeaways based on the experiences of the ERA affiliated brokers featured in the report:

  • Generating supply through innovative seller-focused marketing is key to capturing more market share.
  • Creating connections with feeder markets has kept business in-house.
  • Tapping into increased demand for multigenerational living has helped to capture a bigger piece of the pie.
  • Cultivating renters through property management has created a solid pipeline for the future.
  • Supporting agents with tailored marketing resources and CRM support has given them the competitive advantage of extra time to support existing clients and farm for future ones.

Quotes:
"Homeownership tenure is not a statistic that is typically tracked when evaluating market conditions, making this a unique industry report. In looking at homeownership tenure trends, it is clear that shifts in how long people stay in their homes impact inventory levels. Despite extreme ebbs and flows in market dynamics, successful companies are the ones that are able to balance short-term activity with long-term positioning. As we see from these ERA affiliated brokers referenced in the report, they have made strategic changes to their business in response to these shifts, knowing when and how to adapt continues to be a competitive advantage."

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, ERA® Real Estate

Click here to download the full report.

About ERA Real Estate
At ERA Real Estate, we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 36,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,200 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Media Contact:
Marie VanAssendelft
201-724-6372
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY93902&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/era-real-estate-examines-broker-response-to-shifts-in-homeownership-tenure-301368180.html

SOURCE ERA Real Estate

