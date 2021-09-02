Rush Street Interactive Launches Exclusive Live Casino Tables On BetRivers And PlaySugarHouse In Pennsylvania And New Jersey

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, which are operated by Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), have launched their own branded live-casino studios for players in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The launch of dual studios, in two of RSI's largest markets, each currently provide three Blackjack tables available exclusively for BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse players to make it easier and faster to take a virtual seat at the popular online live dealer tables.

Powered by Evolution, a global leader in the live dealer table games category, the RSI-dedicated casino studios offer players an exciting mix of live Blackjack games to play 24/7. The studios not only promise safety and convenience, but also deliver the personal experience the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse customers deserve and expect from these trusted brands.

"Since we initially launched our live dealer games with Evolution in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we've had requests from customers to offer exclusive tables with seats only available to players loyal to our brands," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. "Now our players will have their own dedicated seats where they are able to chat and interact with not only our dealers but also other players in our online community, who can interact in real time, adding a fun social aspect to the betting experience as if they were at a land-based casino."

Players will also enjoy the traditional and exceptional benefits they've always enjoyed while playing online casino games with BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse. Every wager a player makes will earn bonus store points, which can be redeemed at BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com's unique Bonus Stores for wheel spins, bonus money, free bets and more.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

