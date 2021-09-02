Duke Energy Helps Build South Carolina Workforce With Nearly $200,000 In Grants With Focus On Veterans, Underserved Communities

PR Newswire

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nearly $200,000 in grants to 10 South Carolina organizations focused on building and enhancing strategic engineering initiatives that will help grow the energy industry's workforce of tomorrow.

"We have a long history of targeting investments to have the greatest impact for our communities," said Mike Callahan, South Carolina state president for Duke Energy. "Part of that tradition has been a focus on helping to build a diverse workforce for the Palmetto State. These grants build on that by helping expand access to training opportunities for our nation's military veterans as well as minority and underserved communities. It is critical to continue that tradition and help strengthen the workforce pipeline needed to fuel the state's economic engine now and in the years to come."

These grants are part of Duke Energy's ongoing commitment to workforce development, which totals $1.6 million over the past five years. As South Carolina continues its clean energy transformation, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing in programs that will build the next generation workforce as well as create access to training and job skills that fit current community needs.

The USO has been helping service members and their families transition from their service to civilian life for 80 years. The organization continues that history of service through programs like the USO Pathfinder Scouts, where they work directly with transitioning service members and their families to identify personal and professional goals and connect them with the resources needed to accomplish those goals. Funds from the Duke Energy Foundation will expand an energy specific track of the transition workshop offerings in South Carolina.

"Because of committed and trusted partners like the Duke Energy Foundation, the USO Southeast Region can continue to impact transitioning service members and their spouses in South Carolina with networking opportunities and educational transition programming, helping military families create a plan for success now – and for the future" said Raymond Whitaker, director of operations for the USO Southeast Region.

Grant recipients

Upstate Fatherhood Coalition – Pathways to Employment & Presence Program ($5,000)

– Pathways to Employment & Presence Program Brothers Restoring Urban Hope – Interactive program for underserved students ($10,000)

– Interactive program for underserved students South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind – Training for future careers in 3-D printing ($5,000)

– Training for future careers in 3-D printing American Association of Blacks in Energy – Scholarships for students majoring in STEM fields ($15,000)

– Scholarships for students majoring in STEM fields University of South Carolina – Washington, D.C. , internship program for minority students with focus on energy policy ($56,000)

– , internship program for minority students with focus on energy policy Joseph's Outreach – Energy Industry Second Chance Pilot Program ($25,000)

– Energy Industry Second Chance Pilot Program USO – Employment readiness support to transitioning servicemembers ($10,000)

– Employment readiness support to transitioning servicemembers Upstate Warrior Solution – Program provides workforce training and assistance for justice-involved veterans in the Upstate ($20,000)

– Program provides workforce training and assistance for justice-involved veterans in the Upstate SC Future Makers – Program matches job seekers to employment opportunities, with a focus on military veterans ($15,000)

– Program matches job seekers to employment opportunities, with a focus on military veterans South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities – Provides $2,500 scholarships to 12 minority students majoring in engineering ($30,000)

