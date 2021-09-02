Logo
Numinus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Numinus_Wellness_Inc__Numinus_to_Participate_in_Upcoming_Investo.jpg

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually on September 13-15, 2021. A presentation by Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO of Numinus, will be available on-demand starting Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually on September 27-30, 2021. Mr. Nyquvest will present on Monday, September 27th at 2:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for 90 days thereafter at the following link:
    https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/numi.v/2365090

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Numinus' management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to H.C. Wainwright at [email protected], Cantor at [email protected], or KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Numinus
Numinus Wellness helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic production, research and clinic care – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinuswellness.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO94454&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/numinus-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-september-2021-301368115.html

SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

