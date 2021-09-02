Logo
El Pollo Loco Denounces Indecency of 'Naked' Chips with New Double Loaded Nachos

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Double Chicken Nachos and Double Crunch Taquito Nachos are stacked with a mountain of fresh toppings to ensure every chip is fully dressed

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) ( LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is boldly taking a stand against the offensive practice of serving indecent “naked” chips with the addition of Double Chicken Nachos and Double Crunch Taquito Nachos to its menu for a limited time. Both Double Loaded Nachos are piled high with heaps of fresh and delicious toppings to ensure every chip always comes fully dressed.

“No one ever wants to come across a naked chip in their nachos because it’s offensive and downright unappetizing,” President and Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Acoca, said. “At El Pollo Loco, we don’t think anyone should ever have to go through the uncomfortable and upsetting experience of unexpectedly coming across a chip in a state of undress, which is why we’re loading up our nachos with twice the toppings.”

El Pollo Loco’s new Double Loaded Nachos will be available in two tantalizing options:

Double Chicken Nachos
Fresh, hand-salted tortilla chips topped with a mountain of El Pollo Loco’s citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken, hand-mashed guacamole, signature creamy queso blanco, smashed pinto beans, sour cream, handmade pico de gallo and fried serrano peppers.

Double Crunch Taquito Nachos
Fresh, hand-salted tortilla chips topped with four delicious handmade chicken taquitos, freshly chopped chicken breast, creamy queso blanco, handmade pico de gallo and El Pollo Loco’s famous creamy cilantro dressing.

El Pollo Loco is promoting its mouthwatering new menu items with its “Say No to Naked Chips” ad campaign, which boldly condemns offensive, undressed chips.

The restaurant chain is also extending a special offer to new Loco Rewards members. Customers who sign up for a Loco Rewards account beginning Sept. 2 will receive a free 8-piece Leg & Thigh Chicken Dinner with the purchase of an El Pollo Loco Familia Meal. Customers can sign up at ElPolloLoco.com or via the Loco Rewards mobile app.

To view the supporting “No Naked Chips” TV spots visit:

For more on El Pollo Loco’s new lineup of Double Loaded Nachos visit https://www.elpolloloco.com/.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco
Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on TikTok: @ElPolloLoco
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco
Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards
Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rosie Herzog
Edible
213-878-7867 | [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement can be found at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/035638ac-e2d9-4c16-88d9-24e9fa13cba8

