Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat Presentation: Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time

Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Presentation: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Presentation: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time

These conferences will be held virtually. Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005241/en/