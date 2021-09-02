Next Super Stocks on the Move: Logiq, Reliq Health Tech, AI/ML Innovations and ESE Entertainment. Emerging Leaders in E-Sports, HealthTech, E-Commerce and AdTech

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor “LiveChats” on social media streams. Over 170,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter’s livestream events in the past 90 days.



AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: "Mental Health App Expands AI/ML Digital Health Ecosystem - Targeting Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunities”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter AI/ML Innovations ( AIMLF) (CSE: AIML) is rapidly expanding it’s portfolio of HealthTech assets. AIMLF chairman Tim Daniels updated investors on the company’s latest digital healthcare growth initiatives, which now includes Tech2Health, a European mental health app innovator. Tech2Health is positioned for explosive revenue growth as European healthcare mandates now provide about 2,500 Euro per patient annually for mental wellness. Tech2Health has just signed with a French multinational manufacturer, to provide mental wellness support to their 170,000 employees globally, and additional Enterprise contracts are in the pipeline.

AIMLF Chairman Tim Daniels shared with investors how AIMLF is expanding its global digital healthcare footprint with synergistic acquisitions of innovative HealthTech companies. Tim also updated investors on progress at AIMLF’s HealthGauge platform which uses AI and machine learning for applications ranging from remote patient monitoring, to fitness/health tracking and more. AIMLF focus is on scaling revenue growth, by offering it’s services to enterprise and consumers via a SaaS recurring revenue subscription model. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

Logiq, Inc. ( LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) President, Brent Suen: “On Path to $100 Million Revenues”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Logiq, Inc. ( LGIQ) (NEO: LGIQ) President Brent Suen recently shared with investors how LGIQ is now positioned to more than double revenues - to a potential $100 million run rate - within the next 18 months fueled, by M&A, organic growth and increasing profit margins. LGIQ enables global ecommerce and fintech services for small to medium size businesses worldwide. LGIQ’s DataLogiq AI-driven adtech business is expected to be a major driver of revenue growth and profit margin expansion in the next 12 months, as more digital marketing agencies are joining the platform.

Brent Suen articulated how LGIQ has compelling upside, based on valuation comparables to it’s peers in the e-commerce/fintech space. While LGIQ trades at about 2X revenues, it’s peers such as SHOP, SE, STNE, JMIA and others are often trading at 20-30X revenues. An additional upside catalyst for investors is the potential spinout of LGIQ’s Indonesia fintech and ecommerce business as a stand-alone public entity.

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) ( ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”On Track for $100 Million E-Sports Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) ( ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference, recently updated investors on his goal of building ESE into a billion dollar global enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months. ENTEF just announced the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

ENTEF recently closed the acquisition of e-sports and gaming infrastructure company, WPG. In 2020, WPG’s assets generated revenue in excess of C$14,000,000. This transaction is anticipated to make ENTEF one of the largest esports infrastructure companies in the world, bridging esports companies with their fans and customers.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding it’s global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including it’s K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Reliq Telehealth Platform”

Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF, Financial) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 6 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months - which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and revenues are expected to reach $2 million per month revenues, hitting a $24 million run rate by the end of December - and keep increasing as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting remains a possibility for 2022.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” - powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

