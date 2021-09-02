CyrusOne Inc. to Present at Deutsche Bank's 2021 Technology Conference

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, will be presenting at Deutsche Bank's 2021 Technology Conference being held Thursday, September 9, 2021. David Ferdman, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at 3:10 pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors / Events & Presentations” section of the Company's website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cyrusone.com%2Fevents.cfm.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and supporting achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

