ITRM, ZY & LIVE Class Actions and Lead Plaintiff Deadlines - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC

Iterum Therapeutics plc ( ITRM)

Class Period: November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021

Deadline: October 4, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the sulopenem NDA lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uUTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (3) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Zymergen, Inc. ( ZY)

Class Period: common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering

Deadline: October 4, 2021

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts, and that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Live Ventures Incorporated ( LIVE)

Class Period: December 28, 2016 - August 3, 2021

Deadline: October 12, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Live’s earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) that the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) that Live had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) that Live’s acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) that using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) that, by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) that between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live’s CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

