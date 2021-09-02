Abbott Expands Peripheral Vascular Offerings with Acquisition of Walk Vascular, LLC

PR Newswire

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that it has acquired Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots. Walk Vascular's peripheral thrombectomy systems will be incorporated into Abbott's existing endovascular product portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Walk Vascular fits well into our leading vascular device offerings and further drives Abbott's ability to provide one-of-a-kind endovascular therapy solutions to improve patient care," said Julie Tyler, senior vice president of Abbott's vascular business. "Walk Vascular's technology provides physicians with tools to efficiently remove dangerous clots from blood vessels to improve patient care."

Walk Vascular's JETi Peripheral Thrombectomy System and next-generation JETi AIO (All In One) Peripheral Thrombectomy System are unique aspiration systems for the removal of intravascular clots, known as thrombus, that can reduce blood flow and lead to serious complications for patients. The innovative JETi systems are designed to break-up and remove clots from the peripheral vascular system while reducing the risk of dislodged clots. The systems are backed by real-world clinical experiences, and Walk is currently enrolling up to 250 patients in the United States and Europe in the JETi Registry.

Both the JETi Peripheral Thrombectomy Systems have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the aspiration and breaking up of soft emboli and thrombus from the peripheral vasculature, as well as CE Mark in Europe and approvals in other countries.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-expands-peripheral-vascular-offerings-with-acquisition-of-walk-vascular-llc-301368214.html

SOURCE Abbott