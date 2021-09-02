GoPro's US Patent Portfolio Surpasses 1,000 Granted Patents

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today celebrated its US patent portfolio surpassing 1,000 granted patents, bringing its globally granted patent total to more than 1,600.

"Inventing meaningful and unique solutions has been a priority at GoPro since our founding in 2002," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO who is a named inventor on 134 issued patents. "We're passionate about enhancing how we all share and relive experiences because we believe doing so makes people happier and more fulfilled."

GoPro's culture of innovation has spawned a patent portfolio consistently recognized by industry experts for its quality, depth and variety. In 2021, Patexia recognized GoPro on its 'Top 100 Best Performing Companies Overall' (No. 24) and 'Top 100 Best Performing Companies in High-Tech' (No. 27) lists. Patexia's report evaluated thousands of companies, scoring their patent portfolios on breadth and diversity of coverage plus efficiency and speed of obtaining patents.

GoPro was also ranked No. 4 in the electronics category and No. 31 overall by IEEE Spectrum's 2017 power rankings for the technology world's most valuable patent portfolios.

For more information about GoPro, visit www.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for a chance to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2021 GoPro, Inc. All rights reserved

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopros-us-patent-portfolio-surpasses-1-000-granted-patents-301368210.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.