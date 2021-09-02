GenTech Acquires Emerging Supplement Leader American Metabolix & Adds Keto Innovator to Growing Portfolio of Sports Nutrition Brands

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pinks: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) ( www.gentechholdings.com ), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ) marketplace, is excited to announce that it has acquired American Metabolix ( www.AmericanMetabolix.com ), one of the fastest growing supplement companies in the world, with sports nutrition and Keto products available at GNC, Bodybuilding.com, and top sports nutrition retailers worldwide.

GenTech has recently acquired and mobilized a number of new brands and businesses, including Sinfit Nutrition, Fizzique, MPB Snacks, NXT Bar, Nature Soothie, and Yourganics, all of which are now commercially active, with many major awards and wide distribution, including exposure in major retail marketplaces.

American Metabolix adds another blue chip to this marquee list. American Metabolix products have sold in over 550 brick and mortar locations across multiple countries, including the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and Russia, among others. The company was founded in 2012 by Jason Duran and Markus Trillsch, both of whom have established themselves as experienced innovators in the sports supplement industry, developing multiple disruptive brands and products.

American Metabolix has gone on to win awards in every relevant category in its market space as a sports nutrition and supplements brand. According to documents from the company, American Metabolix has produced approximately $400k in sales since early Feb, and is on track to exceed $1 million in 2021 revenues.

Management notes that August revenues across all of GenTech’s recent roll-up acquisitions, including American Metabolix, add up to an annualized run rate of more than $2.3 million on the top line, not including any growth curve extrapolation.

“American Metabolix is a heavyweight addition to our roll-up portfolio, presenting significant individual value and growth as well as multiple synergies within the context of our ecosystem of functional foods products,” noted GenTech CEO David Lovatt. “By rolling up a wide range of promising brands targeting different niches in the same broad category of the retail market, we will be able to dramatically improve the profit potential of each product line through synergies in marketing, distribution, packaging, shipping, and sourcing. American Metabolix is a highly promising brand targeting the rapidly growing keto marketplace, and we are very excited to welcome it into the GenTech family.”

The Keto diet trend was ranked as the most popular consumer diet in the 7th annual Pollock Communications and Today's Dietitian "What's Trending in Nutrition" 2019 survey. The global ketogenic diet market is expected to reach nearly $15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Grand View Research.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

