Spirit AeroSystems Hosts Open House at its State-of-the-Art Global Digital Logistics Center

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Spirit AeroSystems Hosts Open House at its State-of-the-Art Global Digital Logistics Center

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Spirit+AeroSystems%2C+Inc. (“Spirit” or “Spirit AeroSystems”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), today hosted an open house showcasing the company’s new state-of-the-art Global Digital Logistics Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005512/en/

g21-00253_GDLC_LinkedIn-01.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Funded through a collaboration agreement between Spirit and the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County, the Spirit Global Digital Logistics Center (GDLC) is a 150,000-square-foot smart distribution center and the second tallest building on Spirit’s Wichita campus.

The Global Digital Logistics Center allows Spirit to decrease flow time, improve inventory accuracy and increase storage capacity for Wichita operations. The company fabricates about 38,000 unique parts daily at its Wichita site, in addition to handling more than 100,000 unique parts sourced from suppliers.

“The Global Digital Logistics Center was created because every part in aviation manufacturing contributes to affordable, high-quality aerospace programs, and this facility has proven to be an essential component in improving our production flow time with precise inventory management,” said Spirit’s Vice President of Supply Chain Execution Jim Cocca. “Today, we celebrate the successful operation of the facility and the shuttle system that has been integral to our production for more than a year.”

Spirit’s leading-edge logistics center is equipped with a 40-foot-tall automated high-bay shuttle system (HBSS) that stores and retrieves more than 95,000 unique parts used in the assembly of large aerostructures, with the capacity to move up to 120,000 parts per day. The center’s shuttle system is the largest and most advanced in the world, driving to 99.97% part kit delivery accuracy that performs well above the industry standard for inventory precision.

The automated storage and retrieval system includes nine acres of automated rack shelving equipped with robotic cranes that systematically transport totes that travel up to 28 mph and successfully feed 208 kit boxes per hour.

Once parts are received, quantities and other attributes are verified and logged into the system. This triggers the HBSS by dispatching a special tote where employees deposit the unique parts. These designated totes are then propelled into storage where they are continuously tracked.

When a part is needed to assemble a particular section of the aircraft, the HBSS dispatches multiple totes, all containing the required parts to an area referred to as a picking station. At this location, the system directs employees to place the quantity of each part number into each kit box. Once completed with all required parts, kits are loaded onto special carts and seamlessly delivered to the factory floor.

The center’s system is furnished with 83 high-definition cameras that provide real-time visibility to assist with tracking parts, training employees, and assuring the highest level of inventory quality. Additionally, this advanced technology aids in the creation of less waste and provides a safer work environment for employees. To learn more about Spirit’s Global Digital Logistics Center, visit website.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com+%0A
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company’s core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. Also, Spirit serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210902005512r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005512/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment