Luminar Debuts Proactive SafetyTM with On-Road Demonstrations at IAA Munich; Expands Customer Ecosystem with Two Tier 1 Global Automotive Integration Partnerships

At the IAA Mobility Summit on September 7–12, Luminar Technologies, Inc (Nasdaq: LAZR) will premier its Proactive SafetyTM system in on-road demos for European automakers. The company also announced today an expansion of its customer ecosystem through two new integration partnerships with Tier 1 global automotive suppliers, Webasto and Inalfa.

“Launching Proactive Safety™ will spark the next revolution of automotive technology and safety," said Austin Russell, Luminar Founder and CEO. “Our automotive integration is only accelerating with the launch of two new global Tier 1 partnerships, focusing on seamless design for OEMs."

Proactive SafetyTM

In a 2020 study conducted by AAA, automotive researchers found that over the course of 4,000 miles of real-world driving, vehicles equipped with active driving assistance systems (ADAS) experienced some type of issue every 8 miles, on average. So while ADAS was a step in the right direction, today’s systems are imperfect and unreliable, which is at odds with the promise of automotive safety. Building on the strengths of our automotive grade Iris lidar, Luminar is developing an integrated hardware and software solution that enables Proactive SafetyTM, which surpasses traditional ADAS capabilities because it provides the vehicle with higher-confidence detection, faster and farther than camera and radar, enabling proactive collision avoidance at much higher speeds. Proactive SafetyTM has the potential to make consumer vehicles uncrashable without having to remove the human driver from the equation.

Announcing New Global Tier 1 Automotive Customer Partnerships

The shift towards vehicles that are increasingly automated presents new challenges for automakers, particularly in the design integration of the sensor suite into consumer vehicles, which is why experts like Webasto and Inalfa are key industry allies on our mission to standardize a comprehensive Lidar-based autonomous system solution on all consumer vehicles. The companies will offer roof integration design solutions to automakers with Luminar seamlessly integrated, paving the way to enable autonomous production vehicles as the technology becomes standardized.

In addition to Luminar’s driving demos, Webasto Group., a global tier 1 supplier, will showcase its roof integration with Iris as the primary lidar sensor in driving demos to select automakers at the IAA Mobility 2021.

Inalfa Roof Systems, a global Tier 1 supplier, is featuring Luminar’s Iris lidar in the crown of its roof design. Automakers can experience the new design in a custom seating buck located at Inalfa’s IAA Mobility Summit booth 60 in Hall A2.

The conference will also host a discussion on the future of autonomous vehicles featuring Luminar’s Vice President of Software, Christoph Schroeder.

9 Sep, 17.00-17.45 CET

To learn more, attendees can visit Luminar at the IAA Mobility Summit, Hall A2 Booth B09 from September 7–12, 2021.

About Luminar Technologies:

Luminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including 8 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, while also recently striking deals with Daimler Truck AG and Intel’s Mobileye. Luminar has also received minority investments from the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Daimler Truck AG, and Volvo Cars, a global leader in automotive safety, to accelerate the introduction of autonomous trucks and cars at highway speed. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 400-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

