United Health Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Residents of Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Ida

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

United Health Foundation Donates $1 Million to Support Residents of Louisiana Affected by Hurricane Ida

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (

NYSE:UNH, Financial) – the parent company of UnitedHealthcare and Optum – announced today a $1 million donation to help Louisiana residents recover and rebuild following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005537/en/

UNH_Hurricane_Ida_Quotes_from_Community_Groups.jpg

Additional supporting material: Quotes from Community Organizations and Recipients

The funds will be distributed among four community-based organizations that are helping local residents with immediate needs, as well as supporting longer-term recovery and rebuilding efforts:

  • $200,000 to the Bayou Community Foundation to provide emergency support.
  • $200,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana to provide food and water.
  • $300,000 to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to address immediate needs and support longer-term recovery needs.
  • $300,000 to the Greater New Orleans Foundation to provide emergency food and water, as well as to support rebuilding efforts.

“Hurricane Ida caused significant devastation and affected the lives of thousands of people across Louisiana,” said John Bel Edwards, governor of Louisiana. “We are grateful for the United Health Foundation’s quick response and commitment to the people of Louisiana as we start to recover and rebuild from this hurricane.”

“We are deeply concerned for the people in Louisiana who have been affected by Hurricane Ida and are committed to helping these communities recover and rebuild,” said Christine O’Brien, executive director of UnitedHealthcare of Louisiana. “Many of these communities also continue to deal with ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this an especially difficult time for those who have been affected by the hurricane.”

UnitedHealth Group has also taken steps to support its members, patients and employees in the affected area. Members can access care and early prescription refills, and have the ability to conduct a Virtual+Visit with a doctor* through the UnitedHealthcare+smartphone+app. In addition, the company has opened a free emotional-support help line to help people who might be affected. The Optum Emotional Support Help Line is free of charge to anyone in the community and is available toll free at 866-342-6892, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For employees who may have been directly affected, UnitedHealth Group is providing financial support through the company’s employee assistance fund.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at %3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3Ewww.unitedhealthgroup.com%3C%2Fspan%3E or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

*Additional out-of-pocket costs may be required for telemedicine services depending on the plan and any applicable state requirements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210902005537r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005537/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment