Harris Williams Advises Deacom on its Sale to ECI Software Solutions

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Deacom, Inc. (Deacom) on its sale to ECI Software Solutions (ECI), a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (LGP) and funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (Apax). Deacom is a leading cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider for process manufacturers and distribution companies. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Technology+Group.

“The manufacturing industry continues to undergo a significant transformation, creating greater need for purpose-built software capable of enhancing production workflows, improving quality and driving automation. The combination of Deacom and ECI marks an exciting milestone for both companies, particularly in the process manufacturing sector,” said Andy+Leed, a director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with founder and CEO Jay Deakins, and his team at Deacom, and we are excited to see what the company accomplishes in partnership with ECI.”

“Deacom is a recognized leader in manufacturing software, having invested significantly in technology and product development to constantly enhance the value it delivers to its tenured and growing global customer base,” added Thierry+Monjauze, a managing director and the head of the Technology Group at Harris Williams. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to extend our successful track record in the industrial software sector and look forward to watching Deacom continue to thrive as part of ECI.”

Deacom is a provider of highly scalable cloud-based software purpose-built for batch and process manufacturers and distribution companies. The company’s comprehensive ERP solutions encompass a broad range of features and functionality that enable manufacturers to solve complex challenges with a single, fully-integrated platform. With a focus on constantly evolving the software, mission-critical business functionality is continuously developed internally by Deacom and incorporated directly into the core system for all customers. As a result, manufacturers and distributors are able to leverage platform-wide enhancements to increase operational efficiency, improve product quality, and reduce the total cost of ownership. Deacom is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania with offices in Denver and Frankfurt, Germany.

ECI provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For more than 30 years, ECI has served small- to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building, and construction and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands and Australia.

LGP is a leading private equity investment firm founded in 1989 and based in Los Angeles with over $50 billion of assets under management. The firm partners with experienced management teams and often with founders to invest in market-leading companies. Since inception, LGP has invested in over 100 companies in the form of traditional buyouts, going-private transactions, recapitalizations, growth equity, and selective public equity and debt positions. The firm primarily focuses on companies providing services, including consumer, business and healthcare services, as well as retail, distribution and industrials.

Apax is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For nearly 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of tech, services, healthcare and internet/consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

