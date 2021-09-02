Logo
Touchdown, DEWALT! World's Largest Tool Brand Kicks Off First-Ever College Football Sponsorship

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

- DEWALT to sponsor 25 college football programs during the 2021-2022 season

- In-stadium benches installed exclusively using DEWALT tools

- Tune in on Sept. 2 when Minnesota hosts Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on FOX to catch the DEWALT logo displayed across in-stadium team benches

PR Newswire

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 2, 2021

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, one of the most admired brands from the world's largest tools and storage company, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), announced today that it will make its college football debut during the upcoming 2021-2022 season through a first-of-its-kind branding opportunity with 25 colleges and universities across the United States.

Minnesota_Bench_DEWALT.jpg

As part of the sponsorship, a DEWALT TV-visible asset showcasing the brand's logo will be visible across each of the school's in-stadium football team benches, which were installed by Dragon Seats exclusively using DEWALT tools. This is the first time in the company's history that the DEWALT brand will be displayed at college football stadiums across the country.

"We are excited to be partnering with the legacy and prestige of college football," said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorship, Stanley Black & Decker. "Like the DEWALT brand and the tradespeople who use our products, student-athletes exemplify perseverance, commitment and drive for excellence. We look forward to rooting for them and their teams on the sidelines this season along with our customers, the hardworking makers who help build the world."

Spanning five Division 1 conferences - ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Mountain West - the 25 college football programs that will be sponsored by DEWALT this season include:

ACC

  • Boston College
  • Florida State University
  • University of Louisville
  • NC State University

Big Ten

  • Indiana University
  • University of Iowa
  • University of Minnesota
  • Northwestern University
  • The Ohio State University
  • Penn State University
  • Purdue University
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison

Big 12

  • Baylor University
  • Iowa State University
  • University of Kansas
  • Kansas State University
  • University of Oklahoma
  • University of Texas at Austin
  • Texas Tech University
  • West Virginia University

PAC-12

  • University of California-Berkeley
  • University of Colorado
  • University of Utah
  • University of Washington

Mountain West

  • Boise State University

The sponsorship will also include social amplification opportunities and onsite hospitality to host customer events and an all-access experience at each game.

The nationwide DEWALT sponsorship was secured by LEARFIELD, the schools' athletics multimedia rightsholder, who partnered with Dragon Seats, the manufacturer of state-of-the-art heated and cooling sideline benches designed to maximize athlete safety, comfort, and performance in all-weather conditions. DEWALT tools are being exclusively used by Dragon Seats for the necessary installation of the team benches, which prominently display both the school brand and DEWALT brand when assembled.

ANC, a member of the LEARFIELD family and DEWALT's in-venue and television signage sponsorship partner in professional sports, brokered the college bench concept with DEWALT to continue the growth of the brand's recognition among all sports fans.

"Never before have we seen this specialized branded opportunity for the TV viewing audience during college football games, and we're proud to partner with DEWALT to bring it to life," said Andrew Judelson, Executive Vice President, National Sales, LEARFIELD. "It's a privilege to provide DEWALT visibility with these universities, and together, bring a completely new and innovative concept to college sponsorship that matches the uniqueness of their brand."

The DEWALT brand will be visible starting on Sept. 2, when Minnesota hosts Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

About DEWALT®
DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About LEARFIELD
 LEARFIELD is a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services includes licensing and multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics; ticketing, ticket sales and professional concessions expertise; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

About Dragon Seats
 Dragon Seats has a 25-year track record providing safety, performance, and comfort to athletes on sidelines in all-weather conditions across the NFL, NCAA and other leagues. The company's patented heated and cooling bench technology has helped it become the #1 bench in sports. Dragon Seats™ can be found on the sidelines of 19 NFL Member Clubs, 75 NCAA Division I football programs, and most recently baseball dugouts and ski resorts. In total Dragon Seats™ provides over 400 benches in 75 locations across the United States at all levels of competition. Learn more at www.dragonseats.com.

DEWALT_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE92481&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touchdown-dewalt-worlds-largest-tool-brand-kicks-off-first-ever-college-football-sponsorship-301368348.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE92481&Transmission_Id=202109021001PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE92481&DateId=20210902
