Cosmo Prof Announces Its Largest Event for the Professional Stylist Community

DENTON, Texas, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Prof (NYSE: SBH), the undisputed color leader in the industry, will host a two-day summit showcasing the latest innovation and trends in color, care, cutting, and appliances. Taking place September 26-27, 2021, Color the World will be a one-of-a-kind event with over 30 classes and presentations from more than 26 industry-leading brands. This is an opportunity for stylists to learn more about the art of color while celebrating their artistry and craft.

The retailer's inaugural virtual education summit, World of Texture in February 2021, saw significant attendance from licensed professionals and students. Building on its success, Cosmo Prof is meeting the demands of stylists with its second and largest virtual event to date; this time with a focus on color. Color the World will act as a stage for brands, educators, professionals, and students to all connect. The unique event will boast best-in-class education, including opportunities to receive CE (continuing education) credit hours and get exposure to top talent nationwide.

"We listened to our stylist community, and know that ongoing education that is dynamic and relevant to today's ever-changing situation continues to be a top need for stylists. Continuing education is integral to their success and growth, especially when it comes to color. This is why we are thrilled to partner with industry leaders and top brands to bring a high-tech virtual event to the professional community," said Mark Spinks, President of Beauty Systems Group. "We put together a robust two-day experience filled with high-energy events and unique sessions where professionals will sharpen their technical skills, hone their entrepreneurial acumen, and enhance their artistry."

In addition to learning the latest color, care, and cutting trends, stylists will have the opportunity to build upon their knowledge as business owners with an industry-focused session titled, "Blueprint to Six Figures." Led by Amy Carter, Founder and Principal at Empowering You Consulting, this class covers money mapping, strategy development, and social media.

Color the World will host the most comprehensive list of brands, educators, and influencers in one event. Participating brands include industry leaders such as Olaplex, American Crew, Aquage, Avlon, Farouk/ CHI, Framesi, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Joico, Kenra Professional, Maria Nila, Matrix, Moroccanoil, Mydentity, Pravana, REDAVID, Rusk, Schwarzkopf, Sebastian, Sexy Hair, STMNT, Wella, and more.

Cosmo Prof brought together top talent from best-in-class brands to lead standout classes showcasing the latest innovation and trends. Attendees will learn from Olaplex's Christin Brown and Laken Rose, Mydentity's Guy Tang, STMNT's Sofie Pok, Joico's Ricardo Santiago, Moroccanoil's Antonio Corral Calero, Matrix US's Michelle O'Connor, John Paul Mitchell System's Colin Caruso and Noogie Thai, and Schwarzkopf's Maggie Hancock, Rossa Jurenas and Linh Phan, to name a few.

To offer incredible value to both seasoned and emerging stylists, professionals can purchase tickets for $50 and students receive a discounted price of $40. The ticket covers the robust two-day summit and provides attendees with access to classes for two weeks following the event. The "Blueprint to Six Figures" business-focused class alone is valued at $250. "In addition to value, we are also providing greater accessibility. By hosting Color the World virtually, we are able to serve even more stylists," said Spinks.

To register and learn more, visit CosmoProfBeauty.com/ColortheWorld (US) or CosmoProfBeauty.com/ColourtheWorld (Canada).

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. The Company operates approximately 5,000 stores, including 142 franchised locations. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

