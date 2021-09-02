Logo
Protiviti CEO Joseph Tarantino and Senior Managing Director Robert Hirth Named to the 2021 NACD Directorship 100 List

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Annual list recognizes leading corporate directors and corporate governance experts

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of global consulting firm Protiviti, and Robert Hirth, senior managing director, Protiviti, have been named to the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) 2021 Directorship 100 list. The NACD list recognizes leading corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers and influencers who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance.

Protiviti_Logo.jpg

"As organizations continue to face the business and cultural challenges presented by the pandemic, market shifts, digital transformation and changes in their workforce, strong governance practices are critical to help steer the ship," said Tarantino. "A robust governance framework is vital to enabling board members to provide oversight and mitigate business and financial risks, especially when members need to react quickly to disruptive events."

A founding member of Protiviti in 2002, Tarantino has served as president and CEO of the firm since 2007. He has more than 40 years of experience working with a broad range of organizations to enhance their business performance through risk management, operational effectiveness and enhanced governance. Tarantino has been recognized four times by Glassdoor as one of its Top CEOs, among several other accolades. A dedicated community leader, he is currently a member of St. John's University's board of trustees and chair of the audit committee and serves on the board and finance committee for Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, New York. As a CEO committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Tarantino is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change.

"It's encouraging to see many companies making environmental, social and governance-related matters integral to formulating and executing strategy," said Protiviti's Hirth, who also currently serves as co-vice chair of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). "Implementing ESG principles throughout the business is a sound approach to grow and strengthen a company, as is consistently reporting those efforts publicly to meet the increasing interest of investors and other stakeholders."

Hirth, also a founding member of Protiviti, served as chairman of COSO (Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission) from 2013-18 and is presently Chair Emeritus. He previously served two terms on the Standing Advisory Group of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and in 2013 was inducted into The Institute of Internal Auditors' American Hall of Distinguished Audit Practitioners.

Directorship 100 honorees will be celebrated at a virtual awards gala hosted by the NACD on November 9, 2021.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request.

favicon.png?sn=SF94567&sd=2021-09-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-ceo-joseph-tarantino-and-senior-managing-director-robert-hirth-named-to-the-2021-nacd-directorship-100-list-301368225.html

SOURCE Protiviti

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF94567&Transmission_Id=202109021004PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF94567&DateId=20210902
