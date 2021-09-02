Toll Brothers Unveils Newest Luxury Home Community in Valencia Planned Community

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Toll Brothers Unveils Newest Luxury Home Community in Valencia Planned Community

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

Skylar by Toll Brothers will offer largest single-family homes in Valencia, each with solar panels, EV chargers and more

Valencia, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Skylar by Toll Brothers, offering the largest homes in the amenity-rich Valencia planned community. This intimate enclave of just 85 luxury single-family homes boasts incredible views, modern architecture, and innovative home designs.

Skylar by Toll Brothers at Valencia offers unrivaled residential living. This exclusive collection of homes is nestled in nature with incredible views from select home sites. The open-concept home designs offer stunning volume spaces with ceilings soaring up to 20 feet, expansive kitchens with grand islands, and luxury outdoor living spaces. Featuring up to 3,700 square feet of living space with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages, the innovative home designs also offer an array of dynamic options such as home offices, primary suite decks, stacking doors, floating staircases and primary suite retreats. New exterior design options include Modern Farmhouse, Mid-Century Modern, and Prairie elevations which perfectly complement the modern interior designs. Pricing is anticipated to start at $1.3 million.

“We are excited to be a part of this incredible planned community in a prime location,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “Skylar by Toll Brothers brings new modern home designs to the highly sought-after Valencia area with its award-winning schools, great shopping, and easy access to the freeway. Plus, an array of design options will allow our buyers to build their perfect home.”

The Valencia planned community has a unique focus on conscious living with a commitment to be as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. The thoughtfully designed community will feature 2,000 EV charging stations and each Toll Brothers home will come with solar panels available for purchase or lease, an EV charger in each garage, and dedicated Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) space in addition to the 2-car garage.

Home buyers interested in learning more about Skylar by Toll Brothers are encouraged to sign up as a VIP to receive the latest community updates. For more information, visit SkylarByTollBrothers.com or call 844-700-8655

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Newswire (TOLL-REG)

###

Attachments

ti?nf=ODMxOTE5MiM0Mzg2MjcyIzIwODcyODU=
Toll-Brothers.png
Andrea Meck
Toll Brothers
215-938-8169
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment